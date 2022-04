Welcome Cirabella Arnett

Nathan Arnett, guitarist and vocalist with Kentucky’s Turning Ground, and his wife, Chesi, have welcomed another member of their family.

Cirabella Strode Arnett was born on March 30 at the Pikeville Medical Center. She came in weighing 7lbs 11oz, stretching out to 20 inches long.

This is Chesi and Nathan’s fourth child. Hayden Kathryn Arnett is 10 years old, Augtavius Lake Arnett is 2, and Bruno Myers Arnett is 1. Do I sense a family band in the making?

Everyone is doing well and Cirabella is back home with her older brothers and sister.

Congratulations to the whole expanding Arnett family, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Cirabella!