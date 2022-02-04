Welcome Charlotte Shuler!

Charli Shuler, formerly Charli Robertson, fiddler/vocalist with Flatt Lonesome, and her husband, Jay Shuler, are celebrating the birth of their first child.

Charlotte Emory Shuler was born in Gainesville, GA on January 28 at noon. She weighed in a 7 lbs, 15 oz, stretching out to 21”.

She is named for her mother and her great grandmother. Charli’s given name is also Charlotte, and she says that they wanted to pass it along to the next generation.

“I was named after my grandmother (Charlotte), but I’ve always gone by Charli and never used Charlotte, so I wanted my daughter to be able to use it.”

Charli tells us that they are all doing well, and they are finding time to keep music in their lives. She and Jay sing and play at church, and get together with friends to pick for fun whenever they can.

Congratulations to Jay and Charli, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Charlotte!