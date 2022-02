Welcome Charlie Stinson!

Gavin Stinson, bass player with Kenny Stinson & Perfect Tym’n, and his wife, Monique, are celebrating the birth of their first child.

Charlie Dean Stinson was born on February 22 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital in Johnson City, TN. He made his appearance at 1:01 p.m., weighing in at 7 lb 2 oz, and stretching out to 21” long.

Gavin tells us that Mom and baby are doing well.

“Both are healthy and happy, and we are so blessed. I want to thank everyone for all the prayers.”

Congratulations Monique and Gavin, and a hearty Bluegrass Today welcome to little Charlie!