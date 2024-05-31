Welcome Callie Bennett!

Chase Bennett (banjoist with Caroline Owens) and his wife, Maggie, of Canton, NC, welcome their firstborn, a daughter, Callie June Bennett. She came into the world at 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, weighing 8 pounds 14 ounces, and measuring 21 1/2 inches in length.

“We are overjoyed to welcome our sweet daughter into the world,” shared Callie’s proud parents. “She’s a precious gift from God, and truly the definition of a miracle. We feel so blessed to have her in our lives, and grateful for the happiness she’s already brought us.

Congratulations to the Bennetts, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Callie!