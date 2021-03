Welcome Bristol Ingardia!

Another bluegrass baby!

Katelyn Ingardia, guitarist and vocalist with Backline, and her husband, Dominic, are celebrating the birth of their third child today.

Bristol Marie Ingardia was born this afternoon at 12:52 p.m., weighing in at 8 lbs, 13 ozs and stretching out to 21”. Mom and daughter are doing well, and looking forward to getting home to big brother Walker (6), and sister Dakota, who will turn 3 in April.

Congratulations to Katelyn and Dominic, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to Bristol!