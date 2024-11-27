Welcome Branson Wooten!

Zach Wooten, mandolinist with Mississippi’s Breaking Grass, and his wife, Anna Brooke, are celebrating the birth of their first child.

Branson Reid Wooten came into the world on Monday, November 25, 2024. He made his appearance at 1:39 p.m., weighing in at 9lb 6oz, stretching out to 20.5”, and with nearly a full head of hair.

Zach says, “He’s officially become the center of our world, and we wouldn’t have it any other way!”

The Wootens have waited several years to reach this point, and thank all their family and friends who have kept them in their prayers.

Congratulations Anna Brooke and Zach, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Branson!