Welcome Boone Johnston!

Eli Johnston, banjo player and vocalist with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, and his wife, Keasley, have welcomed their second child into the world.

Boone Wilder Johnston was born on September 5 at 11:30 p.m. at Leconte Medical Center in Sevierville, TN. He made his entrance weighing in at 8 lbs 9 oz, stretching out to 21” long.

Eli was out with Quicksilver playing the Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival, but made it to the hospital this morning before 9:00 a.m. to meet his son. He tells us that mom and baby are doing well, and looking forward to getting back home where big brother, Huxley, is waiting.

Congratulations to Keasley and Eli, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Boone.