Welcome Benjamin Chapman!

Congratulations to Jason and Kimberly Chapman, who are celebrating the birth of their third son!

Jason has been the bass player with The Chapmans, and partners with his two brothers in owning and managing The Acoustic Shoppe in Springfield, MO, which specializes in serving the bluegrass and acoustic market.

Benjamin George Chapman was born on October 2 at the CoxHealth Hospital in Springfield, weighing in at 7 lbs, 13 oz, stitching to to 21″.

But he hasn’t yet been able to come home, as he has had to remain in the hospital with his mom, who is also recovering from COVID-19.

Jason said that Benjamin is basically healthy, but has been in the neonatal intensive care unit since Friday.

“Shortly after his birth, during his first feeding we discovered he had a cleft palate. This was a complete surprise as there were no outward indications. The cleft makes it difficult to feed on his own, so we are currently in the NICU in Springfield so he can learn the skills, and for him to teach us how to properly feed without assistance from a tube. He is already making great progress and we can’t wait get him home to meet his brothers and the rest of the family.”

Let’s all hope that Benjamin is able to be discharged soon, and that Kimberly regains her strength quickly.

Congratulations to Jason and Kimberly, and a hearty Bluegrass Today welcome to Benjamin!