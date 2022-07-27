Welcome Audria Jade Spencer!

Another bluegrass baby!

Congratulations go out to Cole Spencer, bass player and vocalist with The King James Boys, and his wife, Jada, on the birth of their first child.

Audria Jade Spencer made her appearance on June 19 at 6:56 p.m. at the Spartanburg Regional Hospital in South Carolina. She weighed in at 6 lbs. 4 oz., stretching out to 18.5″, and with a full head of lovely blonde hair.

This also means that Randy Spencer, founder, guitarist, and lead singer with The King James Boys, and his wife, Wren, have become grandparents!

Many congratulations to the Spencers and to Jada’s family as well, with a hearty Bluegrass Today welcome to little Audria.