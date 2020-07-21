Welcome Audra Pitney!

Rising country/bluegrass artist Mo Pitney and his wife, Emily, formerly of The Bankesters, are celebrating the birth of their second child.

Audra Elaine Pitney was born on July 14 at Vanderbilt hospital in Nashville, arriving at 9:30 p.m., weighing in at 7 lbs 5.6 oz, and stretching out to 19.5 inches long.

Emily says that big sister Evelyne is delighted with her baby sister and is already being a good helper.

Mo and Emily met bluegrass cute, at a festival when they were teenagers. She was singing with her family group, and he his, and the two stayed in touch over the years. When they both moved separately to Nashville the relationship rekindled into a romance, and they have been together ever since.

The Bankesters no longer perform together, as is the fate of most family bands as the children become adults, and Mo has moved from bluegrass to country where he is signed with Curb Records.

Congratulations and best of luck to Emily and Mo, and a great big Bluegrass Today welcome to Audra Elaine!