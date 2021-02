Welcome Arlie Bryan – the littlest Grascal!

Another bluegrass baby! I guess we know what our favorite touring artists were doing during the 2020 lockdown.

This time we give a Bluegrass Today welcome to Arlie Reid Bryan, the first born child of John Bryan, guitarist/vocalist with The Grascals, and his wife, Ashlynn.

Arlie was born on February 13, weighing in at 7 lbs, 3 ounces, stretching out to 19”.

We understand that mom and son are doing well, and that John is so proud that he just can’t stop smiling.

Congratulations to Ashlynn and John, and a big 10-4 to little Arlie Reid!