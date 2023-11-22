Welcome Amelia Strouth!

Posted on by John Lawless

Kevin Strouth, mandolinist with Starlett & Big John, and his wife, Nicole, are celebrating the birth of their first child.

Amelia Rose Strouth was born on November 19 in Fairfax, VA. She made her arrival at 4:32 p.m., weighing in at 7lbs 6 oz, and stretching out to 20”.

Everyone is doing well, and Amelia is home adjusting to her new world. Kevin also has a son, Kai, nine years old, who is delighted with his baby sister.

Many congratulations to Nicole and Kevin, and a great big Bluegrass Today welcome to Miss Amelia!

Kevin Strouth with his daughter, Amelia at the hospital.
Kevin Strouth serenades his newborn daughter, Amelia, in the hospital
Kai Strouth welcomes his baby sister, Amelia, to the world

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today