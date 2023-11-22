Welcome Amelia Strouth!

Kevin Strouth, mandolinist with Starlett & Big John, and his wife, Nicole, are celebrating the birth of their first child.

Amelia Rose Strouth was born on November 19 in Fairfax, VA. She made her arrival at 4:32 p.m., weighing in at 7lbs 6 oz, and stretching out to 20”.

Everyone is doing well, and Amelia is home adjusting to her new world. Kevin also has a son, Kai, nine years old, who is delighted with his baby sister.

Many congratulations to Nicole and Kevin, and a great big Bluegrass Today welcome to Miss Amelia!