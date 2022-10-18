Welcome Alayna Brewer!

Skip to content
Congratulations to Wayne and Alyssa Brewer, whose first child was born late Sunday night at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville, KY. The
Brewgrass empire is assured for yet another generation!
Alayna Finlee Brewer was born at 11:48 p.m., weighing in at 7 lbs 13 oz, and stretching out to 19.5”. She is not only Alyssa and Wayne’s first child, but also the first grandchild for their boss, Wayne’s dad Gary Brewer. It has already been decided that she will call him Papaw.
Her first name is a combination of Wayne and Alyssa, and the middle a tribute to Gary’s father, Finley Brewer, who started the family business many years ago. The family lost Finley in 2020.
Wayne says that Mom and baby are doing well, and offered praise to Alyssa for all the hard work she has done promoting Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers. He even shared a photo of her and Alayna (in utero) singing with the band just a few weeks back at the
Bourbon And Beyond festival.
Best of luck and congratulations to Wayne and Alyssa, and a hearty
Bluegrass Today welcome to Alayna!
