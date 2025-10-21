Welcome Aidan Meyer!

John Meyer, one half of the bluegrass act Pitney Meyer, and his wife Kourtney, are celebrating the birth of their third child.

Aidan John Meyer made his arrival on October 9, joining older siblings Zane and Lilly in the Meyer household.

John says that mom and baby are doing well, and added with a grin, “Another future banjo picker, Lord willing.”

He also explained a bit about the name.

“We went with Aidan John Meyer. Aidan means ‘little fire,’ and is also the name of an Irish saint from the 7th century. We pray our Aidan shines bright, reflecting that light which ‘shines in the darkness, and the darkness shall not overcome it,’ John 1:5.”

Many congratulations to Kourtney and John, and a hearty Bluegrass Today welcome to little Aidan!