Welcome Aiden Keyes!

Melody Williamson Keyes, fiddler and vocalist with Williamson Branch, and her husband Geoff, are celebrating the birth of their first child. That makes him also the first grandchild for Kevin and Debbie Williamson, leaders of the family band.

Aiden William David Keyes was born on February 21, weighing in at 7 lb 12 oz, and stretching out to 22”. Mother and child are doing well, and she and Geoff are simply delighted with their little bundle of joy.

Melody tells us that Aiden will be appearing with Williamson Branch on their 2025 tour! I’m sure they already have an instrument picked out for him.

The band has a new single coming out in a couple of weeks, written by Aiden’s mom, so be on the lookout for that on March 14. A new album is also expected by spring.

Many congratulations to Melody and Geoff, to the combined Williamson/Keyes families, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Aiden.