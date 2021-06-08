Welcome Adeline Cherryholmes

Skip to content
Skip Cherryholmes, guitarist and vocalist with
Sideline, and his wife, Stephanie, are celebrating the birth of their second child.
Adeline Macie Cherryholmes was born yesterday afternoon (June 7) at 5:11 p.m. at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina – the same hospital where her mom was born. She came in at 7 lbs, 11 oz, stretching out to 19.75”.
Skip says that mother and child are happy and healthy, and looking forward to getting back home tomorrow to join their first born, big brother Aiden, who is three and a half years old.
Adeline, and her brother, have quite a bluegrass pedigree. Not only is her father a professional entertainer, he comes from a bluegrass family as well. As a teen and young man, Skip performed in his family band,
Cherryholmes, with his parents and siblings. They toured all over the US and Canada, and became quite popular for their hard driving sound, energetic stage show, and down home humor. On top of all that, Steph is the daughter of Steve Dilling, like Skip a founding member of Sideline, who also had played banjo perviously with The Bass Mountain Boys, Lonesome River Band, and Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out.
Congratulations to Steph and Skip, and a big
Bluegrass Today welcome to little Adeline!
