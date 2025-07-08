Welcome Adam Workman!

Happy days for Utah bluegrass couple Jake and Rebekah Workman, who are celebrating the birth of their fourth child.

Adam Austin Workman was born on June 25, his actual due date! He joins older brother Isaac, nearly five; sister Elizabeth, about to turn three, and brother Aaron, just one. One imagines they can hear a Workman family band in the offing.

Jake tells us that all is well with their growing family, and that he is maintaining a full teaching schedule since moving back home to Utah after several years playing guitar with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder.

He and Rebekah still play together when they can, with her on fiddle and vocals and him on guitar, mandolin, or banjo. Needless to say, Rebekah is tied up at the moment, but Jake says they have some things coming up this fall.

Rebekah reports that Adam is a delight to their home.

“He’s the sweetest little angel baby, and we are all enamored with him. I’m so grateful to have Jake as the best husband and father to our kids—I couldn’t do it without him—and I feel extremely blessed to be the mother of these four kids. It really has been the most fulfilling thing I’ve done in my life!!”

Here’s a look at the Workmans when they were members of Driven back in 2014.

Many congratulations to the Workmans, and a hearty Bluegrass Today welcome to little Adam!