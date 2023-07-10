Welcome Adam Meador!

Posted on by John Lawless

John Meador, guitarist and vocalist with Authentic Unlimited, and his wife Gracie, also a talented bluegrass artist, are celebrating the birth of their second child.

Adam Gabriel Meador was born on July 5 in Carthage, TN. He weighed in at 8lbs, 1oz and stretched out to 21” long.

John tells us that he is very thankful for his bandmates who made sure that he could be a part of this momentous event.

“The guys from AU were very understanding and wanted me to be there for the birth of my son, even though they had two shows that weekend.”

John and Gracie also have a young daughter, Betsy, who is about a year and a half old.

Congratulations to the Meadors, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Adam!

The growing Meadors family: John, Betsy, Gracie, and Adam

