Welcome Aboard video from Troy Engle

There are many perks to being a bluegrass polymath, especially during a pandemic. Multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Troy Engle used his familiarity and expertise with all the parts of the bluegrass band to complete an album he had planned for 2020. Having a pro level home studio helps as well, and Troy was able to finish his Fox Hollow Memories project on his own when band members weren’t able to travel and record as a unit.

The album features a dozen songs that Engle wrote with Tom T. and Dixie Hall when he was living in Nashville, and working closely with the Halls on a number of projects.

A new video is available for one of the tracks tomorrow, one called Welcome Aboard, and Troy is giving our readers a sneak peek this evening. As the title suggests, it’s a railroad number.

Troy adds a bit more detail…

“I am excited for the release of my new single, Welcome Aboard. It’s a song I co-wrote with Dixie and Tom T. Hall, the lead-off track on my latest Fox Hollow Memories album. It’s a fun, uptempo bluegrass Gospel train song! I was blessed to have CMT award winning video director, Brian Lazzaro, work with me again on this video, as he did with our Haunting Me video.

Brian lives the next town over in Railroad, PA (pretty fitting for this song!). He has done some video work for our local steam excursion train, the Northern Central Railway, in New Freedom, PA, and already had some great footage. So we just shot me playing the song around some of the trains, and the old depot which is now the RailTrail Cafe in New Freedom. We both nearly froze, as the weather was calling for high ’40s, but at 9:00 a.m., it was more like 30 degrees and windy!

We still had a blast, and I am honored to feature my beautiful home area of Southern York County, PA, and carry on the music of Miss Dixie Hall. I hope all the fans, and DJs will enjoy the tune.”

It’s quite a journey.

Welcome Aboard, and the full Fox Hollow Memories album, are widely available wherever you stream or download music online. CDs and downloads can also be purchased directly from Troy’s web site.

Radio programmers can get the tracks at AirPlay Direct.