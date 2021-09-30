Wednesday photos from World of Bluegrass 2021

Posted on by Tara Linhardt

James Kee with East Nash Grass at World of Bluegrass 2021 – photo © Tara Lindhardt

Wednesday, September 29, at the conferences, meet and greets, and seminars, folks continue to network, educate, and inspire the attendees. The showcases continue to bring in great music from all over the country. The international bands are still at IBMA, and have been coming in on live streams from around the globe for people wanting to check them out in the designated viewing room. The Momentum Awards gave some well deserved recognition to some amazing people and bands who have been hard at work and making a real name for themselves in the industry and in helping to mentor others.

Here are some tastes of the music so you can see and hear some of the talent for yourself. There were so many really fine bands that hopefully you will get the chance to see in person if you could not make it to IBMA this year. Most of the bands showcasing also have recordings out that you can buy or stream right from your own home. So if you see anything on the livestreams or in the videos or photos from IBMA that will be circulating out there, just Google the bands and check out their music, and you can support them from wherever you are in the world. Be sure to try catch their live shows when available.

Jake Blount

East Nash Grass

Twisted Pine

  • Exhibit Hall at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • Anni Beach in the Exhibit Hall at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • Kara Kundert accepts her Momentum Industry Involvement Award at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • Exhibit Hall at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • Lindley Creek at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • Kathleen Parks with Twisted Pine at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • Tray Wellington hosts the Momentum Awards at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • Becca Bisque with Sweet Lillies at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • Mask fashion at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • Jake Blount and Nelson Williams at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • Exhibit Hall at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • Ari Silver with Liberty Pike at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • Fair Black Rose at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • New Acoustic Collective at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • Sweet Lilliesl at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • James Kee with East Nash Grass at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • Mike Mitchell and Jesse Smathers at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • Exhibit Hall at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • Armchair Boogie at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • Mask fashion at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • Exhibit Hall at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • Mike Mitchell Band at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • Jake Blount at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • Exhibit Hall at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • The Price Sisters at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • Maddie Denton with East Nash Grass at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • MohaviSoul at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • Cathy Fink accepts her Momentum Mentor award at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • Tray Wellington hosts the Momentum Awards at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • Exhibit Hall at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • Jaelee Roberts accepts her Momentum Vocalist award at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • MohaviSoul at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • East Nash Grass at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • Exhibit Hall at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt
  • Maddie Denton accepts her Momentum Instrumentalist award at World of Bluegrass 2021 - photo © Tara Lindhardt

Share this:

About the Author

Tara Linhardt

Tara Linhardt is a music educator, recording artist and independent film producer in Loudon County, VA. She has a Masters in Education and has been performing and teaching traditional music for years both privately and in festivals, workshops, and traditional music camps such as the Traditions Week at McDaniel College in Westminster, MD and the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival. Tara also holds the Guinness Book World's Record for organizing the Largest Mandolin Ensemble in the history of the world!

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today