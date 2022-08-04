Skip to content
Wednesday at the
Milan Music Fest kicked off sunny, hot, and humid, but with a breeze that made it comfortable.
Joey Shann brought his new band, Midnight Hollow, for its Milan debut. The crowd certainly showed them a great Michigan welcome. Keep an eye out for these young men when they visit your area.
Michigan’s own Full Cord made their first appearance at Milan. They are coming off a big win at Telluride. They are a rock solid band that covers a wide range of bluegrass music.
Jim Hurst is no stranger to the area, being a northern Ohio native. He provides wonderful story songs that put smiles on faces.
Another new band is headed by fiddler Carley Arrowood. She was the fiddler for Darin and Brooke Aldridge for a period of time. Carley sings with her sister Autumn and husband Daniel Thrailkill. Their second set was postponed until Thursday morning due to a storm that blew through the area and made a widespread power outage. The storm started with heavy winds and then a downpour. However, that does not completely stop the show.
Jimmy Fortune took his band under the tent that is set up for shade and started his set. A generator was rounded up, so there were lights and a single mic for him to sing. He put on a nearly two hour set to a jammed packed tent. Then he signed autographed and posed for pictures. The tent crowd loved it.
The rest of the festival holds the promise of fifteen more bands. Join the fun if you can.
Support your local music venue.
