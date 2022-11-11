We’d Go To Town from Nick Dumas

Skip to content
Skyline Records is back today with a third single from Wisconsin-based mandolinist, vocalist, and songwriter Nick Dumas.
Bluegrass fans recall Nick from his time with Special Consensus, and before that with Northern Departure and North Country Bluegrass from Washington State.
This latest release is a new song called
, written by Jeff McClellan and Daniel Salyer, which Dumas says stands out to him for its feel and its message. We’d Go To To Town
“There is something about this song — maybe it’s the energy, the dynamics, the vocals, or the nostalgia — that will change your mood and get you smiling. Every time I hear this song, it just makes my day a little bit brighter.
The song reflects the perspective of an adult reminiscing on his youth, working hard on his family’s farm, and the rewards that person earned for their hard work. I think this song is relatable because many of us have memories of times where we worked hard and struggled, but the rewards made it worth the fight.
I had so much fun recording this tune. Although this is a pretty straightforward bluegrass song, the band dynamics add such a creative flavor and a powerful dynamic to the song. The vocals and instrumentation are about as good as it gets in the industry, and there’s no doubt this song will get your body moving.”
Nick handles mandolin and lead vocals, supported by Kenny Smith on guitar, Carley Arrowood on fiddle, Russ Carson on banjo, Jeff Partin on reso-guitar, and Jed Clark on bass. Harmony vocals are provided by Arrowood and Zach Top.
Have a listen in this lyric video.
VIDEO
We’d Go To Town is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
