Weary Old Highway from Jim Hurst with Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Pinecastle Records has released a second single for their upcoming solo project for Jim Hurst, From The Ground Up.
With Jim’s well deserved reputation as a skilled guitar man, it is easy to forget what a profoundly talented vocalist he is as well. On this new record, his voice and guitar are set off in a full band environment, where both shine within the group setting.
For this next single, they have chosen a terrific song written by west coast banjo player and singer, Keith Little, one called
. Hurst called Darin & Brooke Aldridge in to sing with him, and the result is a simply beautiful track. Weary Old Highway
Jim tells us that this one grabbed him from the get go.
“I loved this song the first time I heard it, years back, when I traded CDs with Keith Little. I felt then and still feel this is one of the best songs about the road musician’s challenges. I called Keith and asked to record my version of his song, and he graciously said yes. The call to roam and perform music is strong.
I had a great time recording this with ALL the talent who joined me:
Kristin Scott Benson – banjo
Wayne Benson – mandolin
Shawn Lane – fiddle
Ethan Burkhart – bass
Darin Aldridge – tenor vocal
Brooke Aldridge – high baritone vocal”
Check it out…
Weary Old Highway is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
