Weary Old Highway from Jim Hurst with Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Posted on by John Lawless

Pinecastle Records has released a second single for their upcoming solo project for Jim Hurst, From The Ground Up.

With Jim’s well deserved reputation as a skilled guitar man, it is easy to forget what a profoundly talented vocalist he is as well. On this new record, his voice and guitar are set off in a full band environment, where both shine within the group setting.

For this next single, they have chosen a terrific song written by west coast banjo player and singer, Keith Little, one called Weary Old Highway. Hurst called Darin & Brooke Aldridge in to sing with him, and the result is a simply beautiful track.

Jim tells us that this one grabbed him from the get go.

“I loved this song the first time I heard it, years back, when I traded CDs with Keith Little. I felt then and still feel this is one of the best songs about the road musician’s challenges. I called Keith and asked to record my version of his song, and he graciously said yes. The call to roam and perform music is strong.

I had a great time recording this with ALL the talent who joined me:

    • Kristin Scott Benson – banjo
    • Wayne Benson – mandolin
    • Shawn Lane – fiddle
    • Ethan Burkhart – bass
    • Darin Aldridge – tenor vocal
    • Brooke Aldridge – high baritone vocal”

Check it out…

Weary Old Highway is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today