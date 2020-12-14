Anthony Howell, the talented young banjo player with Williamson Branch, has released a new single for the Noxubee Hills Music Group, his own arrangement of a Christmas classic. Actually, Anthony plays more than just banjo with the Williamsons, taking on guitar and mandolin as the need arises with the group.

And he showcases his multi-instrumentalist chops on this new track, playing all the strings and singing as well on a version of the 19th century American carol, We Three Kings. Howell also engineered and mixed the music at his studio in Zama, Mississippi.

Anthony gives a fairly conventional reading of the verses, but takes some liberties with the harmony on the chorus, offering a different sound to this familiar holiday favorite.

We Three Kings from Anthony Howell is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.

