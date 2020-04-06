We Needed This Ride video from Chris Jones

Skip to content
Even though most of us are stuck at home, sometimes wondering what to do with ourselves, you may be heartened to know that your favorite bluegrass artists – and their record labels – are still hard at work, though not in a group of more than 10 people.
To wit,
Mountain Home Music has completed a new music video for Chris Jones & The Night Drivers for their most recent single, . It was shot prior to the great hunkering down, amidst a collection of fine vintage automobiles, with editing done more recently in isolation. The subdued tone of the video fits the mood of the song, in which a loving couple learns to be thankful for the good things that come their way. Not a bad lesson for our times. We Needed This Ride
We Needed This Ride is a standalone single, not yet associated with a full-length project, though it may be included when Chris and the band get down to recording the next one. He primarily wanted to get this one out to showcase new band members Marshall Wilborn on bass and Grace van’t Hof on banjo, and baritone uke to open this track.
The single is available wherever you
stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.
