We Like To Do from Shannon Slaughter and Kevin Denney

Turnberry Records has a new release from two of the strongest vocalists in bluegrass today, Shannon Slaughter and Kevin Denney.

We Like To Do is a workingman’s anthem, written by David Stewart, Robin Miller, and Brice Long, which finds Shannon and Kevin in duet, trading verses in 3/4 time. Both men have distinctive voices, but they are different enough to offer an audible contrast as the song rolls along. Denney’s is a smooth country sound, while Slaughter brings the gritty, grassy vibe.

Fans of traditional country music will charm to this song, the sort that would send a full barroom to swaying in time with glasses raised and singing along.

Shannon says that it’s become one of his faves.

“This song is one of my favorites that I’ve ever recorded! I’ve been a fan of Kevin Denney’s for years, so it was a real thrill to sing with him. This song speaks for all of us that do what we do (play and sing), because if it weren’t for the listeners we wouldn’t have anyone to sing to.

Thanks to David, Robin, and Brice for capturing in words what we all know to be true. We do it all for you!”

Helping out in the studio are Andy Leftwich on guitar, fiddle, and mandolin, Scott Vestal on banjo, Jason Metz on reso-guitar, and Darrin Vincent on bass. Sage Palser adds the third part on the chorus.

It’s a good’n. Have a listen.

We Like To Do is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.