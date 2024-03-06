Volume Five has a new single on tap this week, a grassed up remake of a 1977 hit from British rocker Dave Mason.

It’s their version of We Just Disagree, written by Jim Krueger, who sang harmony on the original cut, shortly after Mason left the iconic ’60s band, Traffic, where he had worked with Jim Capaldi and Steve Winwood.

Glen Harrell sings this new V5 cut, and they retain a bit of the folky vibe of Mason’s recording, but with banjo filling the rhythm instead of 12 string guitar, always an improvement in my opinion.

Harrell says that the song takes him back to his days listening to the radio as a child.

“We Just Disagree is one of my favorite songs from my childhood growing up around Muscle Shoals, Alabama. This song has such a great melody, I always thought it would make a great bluegrass song.

We Just Disagree is about two people who, no matter what they do, just can’t seem to make it work. In the end, they decide not to give it another try; they know they will end up with the same result.”

Support comes from regular bandmates Jacob Burleson on guitar, Aaron Ramsey on mandolin, Chris Wade on banjo, and Jacob Eller on bass. Glenn sings lead and plays fiddle, with harmony vocals from Aaron and Jacob. Jeff Partin adds reso-guitar.

Check it out…

We Just Disagree from Volume Five is available now from Mountain Fever Records at popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.