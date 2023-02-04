We Go Together Like a Guitar and a Fiddle from Casey Penn

Mountain Fever Records has released another single from Casey Penn, just ahead of the drop date for her new album, One Step Away, next week.

It’s one called We Go Together Like a Guitar and a Fiddle, one that Casey says she wrote at a song camp a some years back with Sarah Winn and Eben Salter.

“This fun little bluegrass song originated from three writers in a room at a song camp many years ago. Eben began playing a start to the wonderful melody, and the words flowed out from all three of us from there. It was a pleasure and one of my earliest co-writing collaborations as a songwriter.

The musical blend of a guitar and a fiddle … what a warm and friendly sound. Like butter on a fresh-baked yeast roll, when executed well, it’s irresistible to the senses. That’s the way it is as played here (both parts) by Jason Roller. That perfect fit, that warmth, is a feeling we all look for in romance as well. To find your significant other and then to learn that they are a match musically? It’s a bonus for sure. To me, that’s what this song brings to life: it’s the wholesome, simple story of two people in love with music, the instruments that produce it, and each other.”

In addition to Roller, Penn is supported here by Justin Moses on banjo and mandolin, Kevn Grant on bass, and Tim Raybon on harmony vocal.

Have a listen…

We Go Together Like A Guitar and a Fiddle is available now from popular download and streaming sites online. Radio programmers can get the track now at AirPlay Direct.

The full One Step Away album is set to release on Friday, February 10.