We Banjo 3 covers Tom Petty with Wildflowers

Ireland’s We Banjo 3 has released a new single, a socially-distanced recording of Tom Petty’s Wildflowers, to help promote their upcoming live stream concert from Dublin in March.

This unique group, which did actually start out as three banjo players on stage together, has built an international reputation for their blending of bluegrass and Celtic music influences. Consisting of two sets of brothers, one set in Galway and the other in Nashville, they perform both original and traditional music, vocal and instrumental. Known for providing a highly energetic stage show, they have been sidelined this past year, like everyone in the music business.

But they are set to reassemble on March 13 at the Pearse Lyons Distillery in Dublin’s whiskey district, their first time on stage together since the pandemic hit. The band is partnering with over 55 venues for this livestream, allowing many of their favorite performance spots to be part of the show, We Banjo 3: Live From Ireland. Each of the co-sponsoring venues will receive a share of the ticket sales, a way for the guys to show gratitude to the places that had brought them in to play over the years.

The concert will stream at 10:00 p.m. on the 13th, Greenwich Mean Time, which is 5:00 p.m. in the US (EST), or 2:00 p.m. on the west coast. Tickets start at $20 for the livestream concert, with a number of bundles available with merchandise. Full details can be found online.

For Wildflowers, the band brought in a couple of guests, Kiana June Weber on fiddle and vocals, and Steve Ferrone who played drums with Petty’s band on the original recording. From the band we have David Howley on guitar and vocal and Fergal Scahill on fiddle, with Martin Howley and Enda Scahill on banjos.

Since the track was cut with the members in their various private studios, they made a music video the same way. In addition to the performers, the video includes painted images of wildflowers from Galway artist Éadáin.

Wildflowers from We Banjo 3 is available now wherever you stream or download music online.