We’ll All Drink Money from Balsam Range

Balsam Range also has a new single this week from Mountain Home Music, a gutty, medium tempo grasser called We’ll All Drink Money, written by Adam Louis Wright, who also contributed the band’s previous release, What The Years Do.

The song tackles the concept of avarice through a dark character that cares for nothing but himself. It’s sung by guitarist Caleb Smith, who gives this gritty number just the right bluegrass treatment.

Songwriter Wright shared the genesis of the song.

“My Grandfather gave me the idea for this song years ago during a conversation about new home developments during a bad Georgia drought. It’s about greed and short-sightedness. He said the builders made a fortune and that he reckoned they’d all drink money because there sure wasn’t any water.

He would be pleased and proud to hear Balsam Range doing this song – as am I!”

Support for Smith comes from his regular Balsam Range bandmates, Marc Pruett on banjo, Tim Surrett on bass, and Buddy Melton on fiddle, along with newest Balsam, Alan Bibey on mandolin.

Check it out…

We’ll All Drink Water is available now from popular download and streaming services online, nd to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.