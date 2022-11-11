Wayne Morris to Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road

Lorraine Jordan has announced the addition of Wayne Morris to Carolina Road on lead guitar.

Wayne has worked with Lorraine in her other groups (Country Grass Band, Garrett Newton Band, CCR Tribute Band), and has a long history in bluegrass and gospel music.

He says that he’s excited to join Carolina Road.

“I played with the Country Squires Blue Grass Band and The Morris Family gospel bluegrass band for 30 plus years. I use to see Lorraine on the bluegrass circuit in the ’70s at festivals we both played. Never crossed my mind that we would be playing in four bands together now.

I’m excited about playing bluegrass and touring on the road again. She has put out some great music in the past, and I am glad she decided to add a lead guitar. I love the songs on this new project and I know the fans will too.

Looking forward to meeting everyone at Christmas in the Smokies in Gatlinburg, Tennessee!

Jordan tells us that she is growing fond of the feel with a lead guitar in the band.

“It’s a bit of a new sound for us, but I’m liking it. It gives me a chance to not push the chop so hard and lay back on the new songs. It may save my arm from continuing to get a mandolin players most feared injury. It’s what we call frozen shoulder from hard repetition down beats on the mandolin. I’ve had it twice and I know other mandolin players who have had it. It also gives me less breaks and allows me to keep the rhythm going.”

They will retain a traditional bluegrass sound, driven by long time banjo picker Ben Greene, but with the addition of lead guitar on most songs.

She further shared that they will be bringing some advance copies of the next Carolina Road album, A Little Bit of Bluegrass, to their Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies festival next weekend. Not for sale, mind you, for this new Pinecastle project won’t release until February 17. Lorraine will be giving ten copies of the CD away as door prizes to people who purchase 2023 festival tickets on site.

They will also be giving away three guitars autographed by artists appearing on the show, including Paul Williams and Larry Sparks.

Full details about Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies can be found online.