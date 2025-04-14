Wayne Lanham to The Country Gentlemen Show

The Country Gentlemen Show, formerly known as The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band, has announced the addition of Wayne Lanham to the group on mandolin. He steps in to the spot recently vacated by founding member Dave Propst, who is retiring in order to stay closer to home.

Wayne has been a fixture in the bluegrass scene in his native northern Virginia most of his life. His credits read like a who’s who of DC-region grassers, including time with Cliff Waldron & the New Shades of Grass, Bill Emerson & Sweet Dixie, Patent Pending, and Circa Blue. He’s also been seen touring and recording with Second Time Around, The Radford Brothers, and Mill Run.

Show bandleader Mike Phipps, who plays guitar and sings remarkably like Charlie Waller, says that he and the guys are glad to have Lanham on board.

“We are happy to announce that Wayne Lanham has been selected as our next mandolin player. Over the past couple of years, Wayne has filled in on mandolin on occasion, and has now agreed to join the band full time.

Wayne has a strong sense for harmony lines and arrangements and, although he has touched on all the vocal parts at one time or another, he loves singing baritone the most. He looks forward to the opportunity to sing many of the Country Gentlemen songs that have inspired him over the years.

Darren, Lynwood, Eric and I are very pleased to add Wayne to the Country Gentlemen Show. Wayne’s first official gig with us will be Friday, May 9 for the James River Bluegrass Association at the Madison Heights Community Center in Madison Heights, VA.”

The Country Gentlemen Show was started back in 2005 by longtime Gents bass player Bill Yates, in response to the passing of Country Gentlemen founding guitarist Charlie Waller. The entire purpose was to keep the music of the Country Gentlemen alive, hence the “Tribute Band” in their name. Now that they are also recording new music in the style of the original Gents as well, the band name has been amended.

It’s a highly entertaining show, a must see for any dedicated fan of the Gentlemen, and an excellent introduction to their sound for the uninitiated.

You can follow their performance schedule online.