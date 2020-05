Wayne Henderson recovering at home after surgery

Wayne Henderson, celebrated guitarist and luthier from southwestern Virginia, is back at home recovering slowly after undergoing surgery on May 13.

The 73 year master builder of Henderson guitars and founder of the annual Wayne Henderson Festival had been briefly hospitalized to have his prostate removed. His family reports that the surgery was completed successfully without incident, and that Wayne is recovering comfortably at home.

After a few weeks of recuperation, Henderson is expected to return to work at his shop. Post-prostatectomy patients are typically cautioned to avoid any heavy lifting or strenuous activity for four to six weeks.

Wonderful news. Get well soon, Wayne!