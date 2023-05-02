Way Too Pretty drops for Buster Sledge

Buster Sledge isn’t your typical bluegrass group by any measure. Based in Oslo, they are made up of three Norwegians and a Californian who describe their sound as acoustic Melancholicana Sadgrasss. It can’t be all that bad, can it fellas?

Their focus is on their original music, with Michael Barrett Donovan on lead vocals and fiddle, Mikael Jonassen on banjo, Jakob Folke Ossum on guitar, and Vidar Starheimsæter on bass. All four share with harmony vocals.

They have a new single for the spring, Way Too Pretty, with a major mouthful of lyrics written by Donovan, who shared a bit about how this song emerged.

“I wanted to write a song that combined some of the themes of country music that I like (the wanderer, nostalgia for the home place, and desire that things go well enough in the big city to make the sacrifices worth it, etc), with a ‘what-if-John-Hartford-rapped?’ sort of delivery.

Enjoy the result which is our first single from our coming album, Nice Time on Earth Today.”

You’ll have to listen closely to catch the story. Check it out…

Way Too Pretty is available now from popular download and streaming services online.

Keep an eye on the Buster Sledge web site for more news about the Nice Time on Earth Today release date.