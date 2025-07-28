Way Back When – new single from Larry Sparks

Any time I hear complaints from bluegrass traditionalists about the direction the music is taking, I remind them that Larry Sparks is still recording new music. And what a fortunate time in which we live to be able to say that.

No one epitomizes the authentic mountain sound of bluegrass music as well as Larry Sparks. From his debut with Ralph Stanley after the passing of Carter Stanley, Sparks has consistently delivered soulful bluegrass music, straight from his heart. And to this day, he remains a heartthrob on the live scene, though both he and the women who squeal every time he bumps his hip are all a bit older these days.

Rebel Records has released a new Larry Sparks single, Way Back When, the title track for their upcoming 20th album with the living legend. It drives home a point that has marked his recordings for decades, that the world has not necessarily gotten better as it has grown more modernized.

Sparks says of the song, written by Gary Ferguson, Brent Moyer, and Bob Tobin…

“This one goes back to where it all started for me. The music, the memories, the people. Way Back When is about keeping that feeling alive.”

As ever, Sparks plays guitar and sings lead, supported this time out by Tyler Mullins on banjo, Evan Wilson on mandolin (who also engineered), Michael Feagan on fiddle, and Larry D. Sparks on bass.

It’s another gem. Have a listen.

Way Back When, the single, is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

The full album is set for release on October 24.