Way Back When – Larry Sparks

If you ask any serious bluegrasser who their all-time favorite artist is, you will hear the name Larry Sparks mentioned quite a lot. And with clear reverence!

It is partly understandable since most of the first-generation bluegrass stars have passed on. Bill Monroe, Flatt & Scruggs, The Stanley Brothers, Jimmy Martin, Jim & Jesse, Mac Wiseman, and The Osborne Brothers have all gone home. Thankfully, Larry Sparks, Del McCoury, Ricky Skaggs, Peter Rowan, and Doyle Lawson remain! While they are not technically first-gen grassers, they did play with and were mentored by them. But what fuels such widespread love for and appreciation of Larry Sparks? Larry’s new album, his 20th with Rebel Records, Way Back When, gives us a few hints.

First, at 78 years young, Larry has an incredible voice that is unmistakably his own. Smooth as silk, bluesy with a hint of hard times, soulful and honest. Ralph Stanley knew it, and that is why he picked Larry as his lead singer in 1967 after his brother Carter died.

As is common these days, Rebel Records released two singles from this project, Way Back When and Since I Met You Baby, before the album came out. In both tracks, Larry’s storytelling ability shines through, beckoning listeners to sit back on his porch and hear all about it.

His band, Evan Wilson (mandolin, harmony vocals), Mike Feagan (fiddle), Tyler Mullins (banjo), Larry D. Sparks (bass), and guest Ron Stewart (banjo and fiddle on Since I Met You Baby), skillfully support their bossman, allowing his voice to take center stage.

Second, in true Larry Sparks fashion, this album is free of any duds or filler songs. So, play the whole album with confidence. Play it on repeat. Bob your head, tap your foot.

Third, Larry is a phenomenal guitarist. While most parking lot pickers and young guns are trying to imitate Tony Rice, they would be wise to spend time listening and studying Larry’s picking. He is a rhythm and lead player in one package. His guitar intros, licks, and breaks are, like his voice, unique, bluesy and emotive. And goodness gracious, the tone from his double pickguard, 1954 Martin D-28, may be from one of the finest sounding guitars in all bluegrass.

Fourth, while Larry is primarily known for his heartfelt ballads and slower numbers, he can kick it into high gear when the mood strikes. Give a listen to Come Back Darling. The entire band is “in the pocket” with drive to spare, and listeners will find it impossible not to move some body part!

Fifth, Larry insists on smooth fiddle and tight harmonies. Tennessee Border and The Fields of Gettysburg are two examples. And a special shout out to songwriters Gary Ferguson and Niall Toner for giving us chill bumps on sobering song The Fields of Gettysburg.

Finally, Larry always includes a few sacred numbers that pay honor to his Savior and graciously point us to the Lord. I Am On The Battlefield For My Lord is a joyful, up-tempo marching song perfect for a jam. How Can You Refuse Him Now? is slower and more intentionally personal. Larry Sparks speaks more grace and truth than many preachers.

Thank you, Mr. Sparks, for the gift of this album.