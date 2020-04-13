Watuaga Miner video from banjo man Mike Scott

CMS Records has released a new single and music video from bluegrass veteran Mike Scott.

Mike has been working in the music business for nearly 50 years, getting his start at only 10 years old. Since that early debut, he has worked with Jim & Jesse, Carl Story, Ronni Reno, Danny Danis & The Nashville Brass, and with his own Mike Scott & The All American Band. His welcoming smile and youthful good looks make him stand out on any stage, not to mention his top flight banjo playing.

These days, Mike and hi wife, Brenda, manage The Grand Inheritance, an 18th century manor home which they purchased in 2002, and have since restored to it’s original glory. It is a frequent site for weddings and other social gatherings, and is located near Nashville in Gallatin, TN. The Scotts also perform together as a Gospel duo.

The new single is a banjo instrumental, Watauga Miner, which Scott wrote in honor of his grandfather, who was also a banjo player. Mike was never able to meet him, but he has served as an inspiration for his hard work and tough life as a cool miner who ultimately died from black lung disease.

The track features Mike on banjo, Glen Duncan on fiddle, Jerry Douglas on reso-guitar, Eddie Miller on mandolin, Scott Houston on guitar, and Terry Eldridge on bass.

For the video, Mike is supported by Jed Clark on guitar, Julian Pinelli on fiddle, Ian O’Bryant on reso-guitar, Tim Carter on mandolin, and Heath VanWinkle on bass.

Watauga Miner is available now to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct. Copies of the single on CD can be purchased from Mike online.