Water drops for Wilson Banjo Co.

South Carolina’s Wilson Banjo Co., which started as a band to help promote Steve Wilson’s custom banjos and is now a serious group on its own, has a new single with Pinecastle Records, the first from their next full-length project.

It’s a song with the simple title, Water, sung by guitarist Andrew Crawford, that carries a universal message for mankind, courtesy of songwriters Joie Scott and Sidney Friedman. Their lyrics seem to carry the meaning found in the gospel passage that the rain falls on the just and the unjust alike, with a bluesy groove that the band delivers in spades.

Wilson says that they all loved this one as soon as it came their way.

“Water is such a powerful message, and the band packs a fierce punch supporting Andrew’s soulful and emotional vocal delivery. We knew when we heard this demo that we had to record it because of the lyrical meaning in today’s society, but also because the music is very cohesive with our sound. It’s a cry for help, a prayer and a call for unity. We hope you enjoy it.”

The full band provides studio support. Alongside Crawford on guitar and Wilson on banjo we have Adam Bachman on reso-guitar and Jaime Carter on bass, with Brandi Colt on harmony vocals. Guest mandolin comes from Jason Fraley with Melanie Wilson adding a harmony past.

Have a listen.

Water is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.