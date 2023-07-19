Watching The Corn Grow – Lori King & Junction 63

Iowa’s Lori King & Junction 63 have another single this month from their upcoming EP, Straight From The Heartland, produced by Darin Aldridge.

The group is based around Lori and her husband Joe, who reside in the small town of Drakesville, IA. She’s on bass, while he plays guitar, as they have for years entertaining midwestern audiences with their bluegrass music. They are excited to bring it to Raleigh in September as Lori and the Junction will be Bluegrass Ramble showcase artists at the 2023 World of Bluegrass.

Like anyone living in Iowa, corn is a commodity that King knows well, and she said she was immediately drawn to Barbara Wilkinson and Sonya Wood’s song, Watching The Corn Grow.

“My grandparents were farmers and I have so many great memories with them. So when we heard this song I knew that it was one I wanted to have on this album.”

King is supported on this track by Darin Aldridge on guitar and mandolin, Sammy Shelor on banjo, and Samantha Snyder on fiddle. Darin and Brooke Aldridge sing harmony.

Have a listen…

Watching The Corn Grow from Lori King & Junction 63 is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.