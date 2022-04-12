Watchhouse Band in Ann Arbor, MI

Bryan Bolea caught the Watchhouse band at The Ark in Ann Arbor, MI earlier this month. The group, formerly the duo Mandolin Orange, now expanded to a full band, had stopped in town on April 3 for a show.

He reports that it was a lovely performance, and shared this gallery of photos. Bryan took advantage of the sparse stage lighting to capture these dark and moody images.

However, just two days later, the primary members of Watchhouse, singers and songwriters Andrew Marlin and Emily Franz, were struck by a moving vehicle while crossing the street at a crosswalk in Iowa City. Both were only slightly injured, but suffered concussions severe enough to require them to take several weeks away from the stage.

Bes wishes to Emily and Andrew as they recover at home.