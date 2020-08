Watch It Fall video from Billy Strings

Rounder Records has released a new music video from Billy Strings, featuring one of the songs from his current album, Home.

Billy has a reputation as the crazed flatpicker, based on his frenetic and highly energized live performances, where he mimics the sort of stage theatrics more commonly utilized by rock guitarists, from Jimi Hendrix forward.

But his music isn’t so radical as the reputation, as you can see in the video for Watch It Fall. The song, and his guitar playing, is quite reminiscent of the music of Norman Blake, showing that young Mr. Strings knows and respects the guitarists that came before him. And that fact has been shared in numerous interviews where he shrugs off the notion that he is the greatest flatpicker alive.

Have a look/listen…

Billy is supported on this track by his touring band: Jarrod Walker on mandolin, Billy Failing on banjo, and Sterling Masat on bass.

Watch It Fall and Home are available wherever you Home.