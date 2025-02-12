Washington Express – Gabe Epstein

Banjoist Gabe Epstein, a 2019 graduate of ETSU’s esteemed Bluegrass, Old Time & Roots Music program, felt a need to stay connected to the community he surrounded himself with during his time at school. Epstein’s debut solo album, Washington Express, was the end result. Not only was the project itself tracked at the recording lab located on ETSU’s campus, but instrumental and vocal support was provided by various alumni of the program.

Washington Express is a mixture of original compositions, and covers of some of Gabe’s favorite songs. The title track, penned by Epstein, is a straight ahead instrumental that demonstrates Gabe’s fluidity on the five string banjo. This opening number also introduces us to the core backing band on this project, which consists of Troy Boone on mandolin, Carter Giegerich on dobro, Layla Cantafio on fiddle, Joe Cicero on guitar, and Tyler Griffith on bass.

The cover songs on this release run the gamut. Long Way Back Home comes from the pen of Gordon Lightfoot while Unfaithful One will be primarily known to bluegrass listeners through the repertoire of Reno & Smiley. The former features Gabe on guitar and lead vocals, while the latter features excellent trio harmony from Griffith, Boone, and Epstein. Also from the Reno & Smiley catalogue is Follow The Leader, which demonstrates Epstein’s commanding and powerful ability to play in the unique style of Don Reno.

While The Departure and Difficult Run were both written by Epstein, they each have different stylistic feels. The former has a smooth, melodic approach while the latter is a traditionally oriented piece that’s fast and lively. It’s a great example of Gabe’s ability to incorporate ideas from various styles.

The highlight of this recording is Epstein’s rendition of Dumb Things, first recorded by Australian rock singer Paul Kelly in 1989. With a swingy, instrumental groove and tight vocal harmonies from Gabe, Cantafio, and Cicero, this is one of those songs that’ll easily get stuck in your head!

Washington Express is a wonderful debut release. While Gabe Epstein can be primarily heard with the Asheville, NC-based Songs From The Road Band, this recording gives us a great glimpse of who he is as an instrumentalist and songwriter.