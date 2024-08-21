Wanderers Like Me – The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Since coming together at the Ole Smoky Distillery ten years ago, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys have become a beloved favorite amongst fans for their traditional musical stylings and entertaining stage shows. The group’s latest release, Wanderers Like Me, is a collection of songs that captures the triumphs and hardships of a wandering soul.

The title track, Wanderers Like Me, gets the album off to an incredibly strong start. Co-written by the band’s guitarist Josh Rinkel with Stephen Mougin, this driving song captures the central theme of this project beautifully. Along with Rinkel on guitar and C.J. Lewandowski on mandolin and lead vocals on this track, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys also consist of Jereme Brown on banjo, Jasper Lorentzen on bass, and Laura Orshaw on fiddle. All five members contribute vocals throughout this recording.

Lonely Pine, also by Rinkel, is a song that naturally fits within the repertoire of The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys as it talks of the agricultural work that is done by farmers day after day. The vocal harmony by Rinkel, Brown, and Lewandowski particularly stands out here.

Streets of Chicago, by Clyde and Marie Denny, tells of a man who comes to realize he’s more suited for the country rather than the big city. It’s another song that ties in perfectly with the theme of wandering.

Trying to Live the Dream is one of two duets featuring Josh Rinkel and Laura Orshaw. Co-written by both Rinkel and Orshaw, this song demonstrates the unique blend their voices have. It speaks of one questioning whether they made the right choice sacrificing a love in order to chase after a dream. The other Rinkel-Orshaw duet, I’m Still a Fool For You, was written by Rinkel and has a slight honky tonk flavor.

The Condition of Samuel Wilder’s Will was first recorded by the Osborne Brothers and released on their 1973 album, Midnight Flyer. C.J. Lewandowski delivers a fine performance here which tells a captivating story.

Smoky Mountain Home is an appropriate choice to close out the recording. Co-written by Rinkel and Eli Johnston, this track talks of the simple pleasures in life. Considering this year marks the 10th anniversary for The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, it’s fitting that they included a song that takes place in the area where they got their start.

Wanderers Like Me is by far the most original of any of The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys releases, as seven of the ten tracks were solely written or co-authored by Josh Rinkel. From start to finish it’s clear that the group has a greater sense of their identity than ever before. It’s a fine addition to their growing catalogue of recorded work.