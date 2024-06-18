Wanderers Like Me from The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys – photo by Michael Weintrob

Those Po’ Ramblin’ Boys are back with a new single, the title track to their next full length project with Smithsonian Folkways, Wanderers Like Me. At the same time, the label has announced a release date for the album of August 16.

No one will be surprised that it’s a driving number with more than a touch of the mountain sound, written by guitarist Josh Rinkel and Stephen Mougin, with a story that addresses the difficulties of life on the road. We all appreciate the fact that artists are willing to adopt that life to bring their music to where we live, but not many will admit that they really like the traveling scene all that well.

With founder C.J. Lewandowski singing lead and playing mandolin, Wanderers Like Me is propelled by his bandmates, Rinkel on guitar, Jereme Brown on banjo, Jasper Lorentzen on bass, and Laura Orshaw on fiddle.

It’s well worth your time – have a listen.

Wanderers Like Me, the single, is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Pre-orders for the album are also enabled online.