Walnut Valley opens contest registration for September 2021

The Walnut Valley Association in Winfield, KS, has announced that registration is now open for the 49th Walnut Valley Festival acoustic instrument championships in September 2021. Last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 restrictions, but organizers believe that festivals and other large gatherings will be fine for this summer, so all is a go!

Online registration is now enabled for the National Flat Picking Championship, and the many other instrumental competitions to be held September 15-19 at the Winfield Fairgrounds. These include contests for autoharp, mountain dulcimer, finger style guitar, mandolin, old time fiddle, hammered dulcimer, and bluegrass banjo. Because of last year’s postponement, contest officials are increasing the number of registrants for each competition from 40 to 55 people, but those spots generally go fast, so don’t hesitate if you want to compete.

Those who had registered for the 2020 contests may be entitled to roll forward to this year, under the following conditions:

If you contacted WVF before December 21, 2020 – Your registration number will remain the same as your 2020 registration.

Your registration number will remain the same as your 2020 registration. If you did not contact WVF October 1 through December 21, 2020 – Your name was removed from the registration list on December 22, 2020, and all other registrations will move up in registration order.

– Your name was removed from the registration list on December 22, 2020, and all other registrations will move up in registration order. If you contacted WVF after December 21, 2020, and you had registered for the 2020 competitions – Your registration fee will still be applied to your 2021 registration. Your name will be added to the end of the registration list in registration order, along with new registrations.

Festival organizers also issued this statement about safety and 2020 ticket holders.

“WVA continues to closely monitor recommendations of national, state, and local health agencies related to mass gatherings, and officials are hopeful that conditions will allow for a live outdoor festival this fall. For those who purchased tickets for the 49th Walnut Valley Festival, tickets will be valid for entry in 2021.”

Contest Director Karen Deal says that competitors have been chomping at the bit to get back to Walnut Valley.

“Contestants from around the world have been contacting me since October. They are thrilled the competitions are being planned and are especially excited to get back to Winfield.”

Full festival and contest information can be found online.