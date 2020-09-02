Walnut Valley Festival to host 2020 Hands On Workshops

Posted on by John Lawless

We have reported earlier about aspects of the venerable Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS which are going forward despite the in-person music festival being cancelled for 2020. They already posted winners in their annual New Song Contest, and will be hosting a Battle of the Bands during their usual event week.

Also running during WVF 48.5 will be their Hands On Workshops, a series of instructional courses taught remotely next weekend. Using the Zoom app, with which most of us have become familiar this past few months, even if reluctantly, they will offer more than two dozen sessions on the instruments included in their prestigious yearly competitions. Students can sign up for individual classes for only $30, quite a value given the stature of the faculty.

All classes will be live on September 12-13, and registration is limited to ensure that the virtual workshops don’t become unwieldy.

The following sessions are scheduled:

  • Stephen Bennett – Advanced Finger Style Guitar
  • Stephen Bennett – Intermediate Finger Style Guitar
  • Dan Crary – Intermediate Flat Pick Guitar
  • Bill Evans – All Skill Levels Banjo
  • Juni Fisher – Songwriting
  • Bing Futch – Beginner/Intermediate Mountain Dulcimer
  • Bing Futch – Intermediate Mountain Dulcimer
  • Chris Jones – Bluegrass Rhythm Guitar
  • Andy May – Beginner Guitar 101
  • Andy May — Beginner Mandolin 101
  • Adam Miller – Melodic Autoharp
  • Missy Raines – Upright Bass (2-part Series)
  • Mark Sganga – All Skills Level Finger Style Guitar
  • Mark Sganga – Intermediate/Advance Finger Style Guitar
  • Mark Stoffel – Intermediate/Advanced Mandolin
  • Mark Stoffel – Advanced Mandolin
  • Grace Van’t Hof – Intro to Country Ukulele
  • Grace Van’t Hof – Ukulele Backup for Old time/Country Fiddle Tunes
  • Mark Alan Wade -Intermediate/Advanced Hammer Dulcimer, Fun Mastering the Appalachian Dulcimer Style
  • Mark Alan Wade – Intermediate/Advanced Hammer Dulcimer, Old Songs New Chords

Some of the more popular classes will hold multiple sessions. More details about the various courses, including times and registration limits, can be found online.

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

