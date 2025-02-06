Wally and Lisa Kay Hughes leaving Liberty Pike

DC bluegrass power couple Wally Hughes and Lisa Kay Howard-Hughes, known to many friends as Wallisa, have announced that they are leaving Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike after 11 years touring and recording with the group.

Smith so enjoyed the band she had assembled, all of them capitol-area pickers, that she moved to the area as well.

Wally played fiddle and reso-guitar, and Lisa Kay the mandolin, both singing harmony with Val, and both insist that they have nothing but the deepest fondness for her going forward.

Lisa Kay tells us that…

“We have truly had a wonderful experience performing with Valerie all over the country and beyond. So many great opportunities! We consider her to be a dear friend and wish her all the best going forward. Getting to sing with her is one of my favorite things.”

Wallys adds how much he enjoyed one of his Liberty Pike band mates in particular.

“For many of those years, we had the honor of performing with the venerable Tom Gray, who was one of my inspirations for playing music, and a hero of mine on the stage and river. Watching Tom stand up in his canoe to check the rapids ahead, or hearing his bass lines on a solo or backup, puts me in awe.”

Valerie wishes them both the best, and thanks them for all the good times.

“Lisa Kay Howard-Hughes and Wally Hughes will be moving on from Liberty Pike in the immediate future. It’s been almost 11 years together and we’ve had an amazing run.

When I needed a touring band on the East Coast in 2014, Lisa and Wally and Joe Zauner and Tom Gray stepped up and took me in. We’ve been to nearly half the States and several foreign countries, and recorded a number of cuts which have received solid radio play over the years. Most of all, we became the best of friends.

In bluegrass music, keeping a touring band together for 11 years is just short of miraculous. I’ve been very blessed and I wish them all the best.

All good things come to an end, but our memories live on. These folks were an integral part of one of my best configurations after 35 years of touring. Wishing them the best of luck in music and in life!

Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike will see you on the road and on the radio this Spring and beyond.”

Wally and Lisa Kay plan to keep active in bluegrass, both with their band Level Best, which also includes James Field, Ed Lick, and Joe Hannabach, with whom they will tour Europe this summer, and with a new outfit they are starting called the Howard/Hughes Project, which is headed to Ireland in April.