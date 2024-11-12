Wall Guitar from Steve Martin and Alison Brown, with Vince Gill

The fertile partnership of banjoists Steve Martin and Alison Brown for Compass Records has brought forth another gem, a new song called Wall Guitar (Since You Said Goodbye), sung by Vince Gill.

It’s a heartbreak song, and there are few who can deliver such like Gill, who appears with Alison and Steve on banjo in the accompanying video.

Martin is quite pleased with how the song turned out, saying…

“Vince Gill melts me heart. Working with him and Alison makes me feel humble for once.”

Also assisting on the track were Stuart Duncan on fiddle, Rob Burger on piano and accordion, Garry West on bass, and Jordan Perlson on bass. Andrea Zonn added harmony vocals.

Alison recalls putting the song together.

“Steve has such a great instinct for crafting strong melodies, and it’s almost effortless to pick up on his melodic thread and carry the idea forward. What was amazing to me, though, was to see the lyrics come together. I was really struck by the emotional intimacy Steve conjured.”

The music video shares the song’s somber vibe, using black and white imagery. Check it out…

For Gill, participating on this song was a delight.

“I’ve known Alison since I was 19 years old — what a joy to watch her become the musician she is. And Steve Martin has made me laugh for 50 years. On top of that, he’s an amazing banjo player. What a great experience it was to record this song with them.”

Steve and Alison appeared yesterday (11/11) on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and discussed Wall Guitar, and other topics. You can see that segment online.

Wall Guitar (Since You Said Goodbye) is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.