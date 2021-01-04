Walking In The Spirit from Williamson Branch

Skip to content
Bluegrass family band,
Williamson Branch, is starting the new year with a debut single from their upcoming double Gospel album, Heritage & Hope, on Pinecastle Records.
The project serves up the two themes in the title on separate discs.
Hope is represented by a collection of new songs with an optimistic and inspirational message, and Heritage is filled with popular favorites from the rich vein of bluegrass and southern Gospel music over the years.
For the first single, they have chosen
, written by Angeline and Judy Marshall of The Marshall Family, who recorded a number of prominent albums for Rebel Records during their tenure. The band was discovered by Ralph Stanley at his 1974 festival, and Stanley put them on stage when he heard them singing in the park. Walking In The Spirit
The Williamsons say that they were among the many who were deeply affected by the Marshall’s music, and genuinely proud that they agreed to sing on this new track.
“In the ’70s, the Marshall Family was the epitome of family harmony. Their anointed music strongly influenced Williamson Branch but also, the Issacs, Alison Krauss, and many others. We’re honored to have them join us on
Walking in The Spirit. Hearing the surviving members of the group record together for the first time since the ’80s is the thrill of a lifetime.”
Melody Williamson, the 2020 IBMA Momentum Vocalist of the Year, sings lead on this one, with finger style guitar provided by Branch banjo picker, Anthony Howell.
The single for
is available now wherever you Walking In The Spirit stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.
Also released today is a second single,
, which anchors the I’ll Fly Away Heritage disc, and was a viral sensation for Williamson Branch on social media, amassing more than 15 millions views on Facebook and YouTube. It features the youngest Williamson, Caroline, singing with her sisters Melody and Kadence.
