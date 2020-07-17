Walking Home To Wexford from Milan Miller and Tim O’Brien

Milan Miller has a new single released today, one that is likely to continue his string of hit songs on the bluegrass charts.

Walking Home To Wexford is a vocal collaboration between Miller and Tim O’Brien, on a song he wrote with frequent co-author, Beth Husband. It’s a decidedly bluegrass number, which retains a Celtic air in the story, the lyric, and the overall feel of the song. Miller may not be the most Irish of names, but a dash of O’Brien takes care of anything missing in that equation.

Tim and Milan trade off verses and share the choruses, supported by Seth Taylor on mandolin, Justin Moses on banjo, Aubrey Haynie on fiddle, and Buddy Melton on bass. Miller handles the guitar.

Here’s a taste in this lyric video trailer…

Walking Home To Wexford is available now from Melton and Miller Music, wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can download a copy via AirPlay Direct.